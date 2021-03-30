Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,980 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of GMS worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,724,000 after buying an additional 283,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

