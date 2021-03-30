Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 120,767 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,767 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.37.

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

