Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 140,110 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ASE Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ASE Technology by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 126.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 69,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

