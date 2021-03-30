Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,590 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

