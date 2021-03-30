Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,274 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.37% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $36.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

