Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 51,269 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Paramount Group worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

