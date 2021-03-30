Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of BancFirst worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BANF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $258,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 over the last three months. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANF stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. Research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

