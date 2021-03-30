Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Stoneridge worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stoneridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 5.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 48.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Stoneridge stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.37 million, a PE ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

