Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.