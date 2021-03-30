Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
WELL stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
