WestBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $120.41 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,666,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $120,408,000. HDFC Bank makes up about 39.2% of WestBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WestBridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HDFC Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. 25,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,570. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

