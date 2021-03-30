Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 70.1% in March

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

DMO traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

