Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.