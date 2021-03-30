WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WestRock worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

NYSE:WRK opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

