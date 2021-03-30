WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,460.16

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,460.16 ($19.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,849 ($24.16). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,839 ($24.03), with a volume of 328,247 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMWH shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,526.60 ($19.95).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,820.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,460.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

