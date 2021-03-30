WHALE Reaches Market Capitalization of $173.12 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $173.12 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for about $33.04 or 0.00056046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

