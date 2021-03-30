Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

3/15/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/12/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

