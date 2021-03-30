Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/26/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.
- 3/15/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/12/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/2/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NYSE WPM opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.