Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Set at C$8.25 by Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been given a C$8.25 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.43. 1,528,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,172. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,959 shares of company stock valued at $84,213 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

