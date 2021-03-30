Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. 190,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.