William Blair Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $9.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,075.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,170.21. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

