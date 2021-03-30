William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jill Mcmenamin Ross Purchases 1,000 Shares

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jill Mcmenamin Ross acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $11,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 29th, Jill Mcmenamin Ross purchased 4,368 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $50,013.60.

Shares of WMPN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 386,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,189. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

