William Thomas Purchases 3,631 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider William Thomas purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,740 ($35.80) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.40 ($129,983.54).

Shares of CKN stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,730 ($35.67). 121,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,988. The firm has a market capitalization of £830.00 million and a P/E ratio of -28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,589.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,519.11. Clarkson PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,905.89 ($37.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,869 ($37.48).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

