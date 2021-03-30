Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

WLTW opened at $234.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.65. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $235.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

