Wills Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $370.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

