Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 780 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.65. 60,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.10. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

