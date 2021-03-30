Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,538 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 251,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,858,586. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $596.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

