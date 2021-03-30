Wills Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after acquiring an additional 746,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $118.79. 86,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. The company has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.72. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.