Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $157.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average of $160.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

