Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.42. 68,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $126.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

