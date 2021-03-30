Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $7.06 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $212.01. 109,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,265,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $413.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.