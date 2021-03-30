Wills Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Markel makes up approximately 1.8% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1,158.83. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,776. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,169.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,029.64. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

