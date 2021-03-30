Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,089 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,089 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up 3.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

