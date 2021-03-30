Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,243 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for about 1.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.33. 89,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

