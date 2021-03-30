Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Albemarle by 50.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Albemarle by 13.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.23. 20,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

