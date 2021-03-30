Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Up 81.4% in March

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the February 28th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.22% of Windtree Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

