Wing Trading 60.9% Higher Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can now be purchased for about $65.34 or 0.00110857 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $95.37 million and $42.09 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.00936241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,584,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,718 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars.

