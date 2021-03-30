Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0889 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Wings has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $8.89 million and $54,767.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,641.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00640738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

