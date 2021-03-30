WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $125.99 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. WINk has a total market cap of $125.99 million and approximately $138.60 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024244 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

