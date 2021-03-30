Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

TSE:WPK traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.41. 101,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,376. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$38.73 and a 12-month high of C$52.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 27.69.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

