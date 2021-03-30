Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

TSE:WPK traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.41. 101,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,376. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$38.73 and a 12-month high of C$52.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 27.69.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Dividend History for Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.