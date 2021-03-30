Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.85

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $12.67. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 12,403 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

