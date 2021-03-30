WMS Partners LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.77. The stock had a trading volume of 213,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

