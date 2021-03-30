WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2,054.78. 40,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,072.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,791.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.81 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,917 shares of company stock worth $25,903,585 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

