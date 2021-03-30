WMS Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. 1,144,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

