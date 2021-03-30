WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 922,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $258.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.