WMS Partners LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.24. 88,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

