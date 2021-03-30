WMS Partners LLC Sells 461 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.78. 271,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,264. The company has a market cap of $276.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.02 and a 200 day moving average of $225.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

