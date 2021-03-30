WMS Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 4,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,083.71.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,047.50. 53,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,060.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,784.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.