WMS Partners LLC Sells 9,289 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 116,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.