WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.16 Million

Brokerages expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $227.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.98 million to $229.03 million. WNS posted sales of $235.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $867.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.33 million to $869.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $962.38 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $980.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in WNS by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in WNS by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,458,000 after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 266,665 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in WNS by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in WNS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

