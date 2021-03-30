Wolves of Wall Street Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for about $339.74 or 0.00574976 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $104,517.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00057748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00251581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.01 or 0.00910525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00075718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,867 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars.

