Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

3M stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,799. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

